© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
💥 James Comey should be in jail — DNI
Tulsi Gabbard (Director of National Intelligence) says that the former FBI director should be held accountable for allegedly calling for Trump's assassination.
"Any other person with the position of influence that he has... What the propaganda media has built him up to be... I'm very concerned about the president's life," she added.
Adding:
HALF-TRILLION DOLLAR SHIELD: Pentagon unveils blueprint for its new Golden Dome
The Department of Defense has already touted the Golden Dome air defense system as a “dependable umbrella of protection.”
But a price tag raises eyebrows: the system could cost a whopping $542B, with its space-based interceptors alone potentially hitting $161B.
The project is expected to be completed by 2045 at the earliest.
from @Sputnik