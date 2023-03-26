METALSAYS: "A Blue Flame on Your First Burn is a Good Sign of things to Come and Pirates in the Background. lol" 3-26-2023 (10K Uploads - My Links Below!)

"Just to give you an idea how much I have done over the years. This is my 10,000th Upload as for Videos online. Do the Math. It's more than most have done. My Average is around 1-2 a day usually for the last 'Over' 30 years or so that I've been Online. Since I was banned everywhere I've done a lil less. Yet, that's how many video uploads I have done and that is apart from the Music. Thanks for Watching and Stay Tuned! I'm not done with you yet and neither is Forever's End. I Love You! Just in case no one had told you that today. Now, Someone Did! Have a Blessed Day and Peace to it! One Love - Peace Out!"~M
Information contact email: [email protected]
Or Call: 1(707)766-9276
Also, to talk to me online and see pictures etc. etc...
You can now follow me on my Brighteon.Social page at:
https://brighteon.social/@MetalSays
Come say Hi and follow me on Brighteon.Social.
Thanks again for watching. Peace.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.