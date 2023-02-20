America Sunrise Asbury Revival Trump To Visit East Palestine

American Sunrise with Ed Henry, Karyn Turk, and Terrance Bates February 20, 2023Real American Voice

With an independent fast-paced look at the day’s headlines, American Sunrise provides a fresh start to your weekday. Whether it’s breaking news, politics, commentary, or national weather – start each weekday morning RIGHT with hosts Ed Henry, Karyn Turk, and Terrance Bates.

The 2023 Asbury revival is an ongoing Christian revival at Asbury University in Wilmore, Kentucky. The event was prompted after students spontaneously stayed in Hughes Auditorium following a regularly scheduled chapel service on 8 Feb. 2023.President Trump plans to visit the town of East Palestine, Ohio, where a train derailment led to the release of toxic chemicals, next week.Trump posted on Truth Social in response to a report that he was planning to make the trip that the residents of East Palestine are “Great people who need help, NOW!” He later posted that he will visit on Wednesday.

The his son, Donald Trump Jr., posted on Twitter that his father will visit the town.

“If our ‘leaders’ are too afraid to actually lead real leaders will step up and fill the void,” Trump Jr. said.

Harvest Revival Center opening our doors for 24/7 prayer and worship as we contend for REVIVAL in Dayton, Ohio.

1488 Johnsville Brookville

Brookville, OH 45309

SAVE on Old School Survival Boot Camp tickets with my presenter discount codes! 140 hands-on or interactive class (over 20 just for the kiddos!) in homesteading, survival, bushcraft, herbalism, off grid living, foraging, martial arts, emergency medicine, butchering, blacksmithing,

and homeschooling. Coupon code ResistanceChicks is good for $12 off adult 3-day passes. Coupon code

ResistanceChicks2 $4 off any combination of an adult 2-day ticket. www.oldschoolsurvivalbootcamp.com

AMAZING body and CBD products!!!

For Regular products: https://organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC

For HEMP/CBD Products: https://obe.organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC

Every purchase with promo code "RC" benefits both Resistance Chicks & HisGlory Ministries!

Resistance Chicks

P.O. Box 107

Milford, OH 45150

E-mail: [email protected]

Web Page www.resistancechicks.com

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ResistanceChicks

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/resistancechicks/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks

Telegram follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks

Franksocial: https://franksocial.com/u/ResistanceChicks

Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@ResistanceChicks

Clouthub: Resistance Chicks Channel 1620

Resistance Chicks LIVE Fridays On Brighteon.TV 6:00-7:00 PM ET Sundays @5:00 PM ET

Use Promo code: "ResistanceChicks" at TheFoundersBible.com and Windblownmedia.com to save 20%

Shop https://resistancechicks.brighteonstore.com/Resistance-Chicks TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!

Resistance Chicks urge EVERYONE to get pre-covid treatment with all the meds you need BEFORE you get sick! Visit DrSyedHaider.com

Use visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "RC" to save up to 66%!