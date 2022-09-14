https://gettr.com/post/p1qt5z28db7

2022.09.14 If we do not love our family or loved ones, running towards freedom and light is impossible. Some fighter fellows are so arrogant and conceited that it is hard for them to get along with people. The more I get along with these fighter fellows, The more determined I am that I will live in seclusion in the mountains after taking down the CPP. Only by relying the power of righteousness, kindness, altruism and selflessness, we can run towards freedom and light.