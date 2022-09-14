Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Only by relying the power of righteousness, kindness, altruism and selflessness, we can run towards freedom and light
0 views
channel image
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Published 2 months ago |
Shop now

https://gettr.com/post/p1qt5z28db7

2022.09.14 If we do not love our family or loved ones, running towards freedom and light is impossible. Some fighter fellows are so arrogant and conceited that it is hard for them to get along with people. The more I get along with these fighter fellows, The more determined I am that I will live in seclusion in the mountains after taking down the CPP. Only by relying the power of righteousness, kindness, altruism and selflessness, we can run towards freedom and light.

Keywords
warroombannonbioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewshydroxychloroquineivermectinhcqccpvirusnfscgedurolfgmusicukraine rescuegettrhcoinhimalaya exchangewhisleblowers movementhpayvaccine disaster

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket