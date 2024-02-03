Left Coast News; Seattle Fungal Outbreak & Budget Woes, Portland State of Emergency, CA Can't Require Background Checks for Ammo

WA confirms its first C.auris deadly fungal outbreak, Seattle protesters get $10M for George Floyd riots, Seattle faces a $250B budget deficit, Seattle Mayor says health and safety top priorities. Portland declares a state of emergency. Judge blocks CA from requiring background checks to buy ammo, CA Governor Newsom backs dam removal projects in CA.
You can't make this stuff up!
behindthelinepodcast.com
shtfnews.net
leftcoastnews.net
#leftcoastnews #behindthelinepodcast #shtfnews #seattlenews #mayorharrell #seattlebudget #washingtonstatenews #fentanyl #drugcrisis #societalcollapse #oregonnews #portlandnews #stateofemergency #homelessness #drugs #californianews #secondamendment #2a #energycrisis #watershortage #californiadams #newsom #gavinnewsom #liberapolicies #democratpolicies #liberalpolicies
