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Dark Origins Of Biden's New "Ministry Of Truth" - Ron Paul Liberty Report 050522
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10 views • May 05, 2022
Thanks to the Ron Paul Liberty Report on YT so that I'm able to share this to more people. https://youtu.be/CF-YGMDalXg
Yesterday Sen. Rand Paul hammered Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkis over the Agency's creation of a "Disinformation Governance Board" - i.e. a government-run ministry of truth. A new article in Politico reminds us of a dark era in US history when a very similar government entity was created...to disastrous results. Also today...US official admits Washington is helping kill Russian generals. What could go wrong?
Yesterday Sen. Rand Paul hammered Homeland Security Secretary Mayorkis over the Agency's creation of a "Disinformation Governance Board" - i.e. a government-run ministry of truth. A new article in Politico reminds us of a dark era in US history when a very similar government entity was created...to disastrous results. Also today...US official admits Washington is helping kill Russian generals. What could go wrong?
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