What Forgiveness Looks Like

Julieann had a vision. She was in a huge Library of Life and Jesus was there, wanting to show her the book of her life. But she was too ashamed to turn around to look, because she knew all the bad things she'd done ... listen to her tell about her experience. It will change the way you picture forgiveness.
