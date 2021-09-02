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ABSOLUTE PROOF - COVID SHOTS CONTAIN LETHAL PARASITES, GRAPHENE OXIDE AND STAINLESS STEEL = MURDER
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385 views • September 02, 2021
RUMBLE LINK for those who cannot properly view this video on BitChute:
https://rumble.com/vlvvs7-absolute-proof-covid-shots-contain-lethal-parasites-graphene-oxide-stainles.html
Dr. Robert Young has come forth with shocking new evidence as to the contents of all vaccine vials from all four manufacturers.
Stew Peters and Dr. Jane Ruby discuss this new absolute proof of GENOCIDE.
Health Care Workers describe what the injections are doing to everyone.
https://rumble.com/vlvvs7-absolute-proof-covid-shots-contain-lethal-parasites-graphene-oxide-stainles.html
Dr. Robert Young has come forth with shocking new evidence as to the contents of all vaccine vials from all four manufacturers.
Stew Peters and Dr. Jane Ruby discuss this new absolute proof of GENOCIDE.
Health Care Workers describe what the injections are doing to everyone.
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