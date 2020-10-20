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Donald Trump: Messiah or Antichrist?
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148 views • October 20, 2020
Amongst those who support Donald Trump as president of the United States, the majority are evangelical Christians... people who profess loudly to be followers of Jesus Christ. If you've watched other videos on A Voice in the Desert, you'll know what being a follower of Jesus is really all about. You don't need to read the gospels for very long to learn what Jesus said. Compare that to what Donald Trump says and does, and you'll see just how contrary to the teachings of Jesus the president is. So, why do evangelicals support Donald Trump? This video explains why.
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Christian Leaders Pray Over Trump | NBC News by NBC News FAIR USE
Rally to support Donald Trump by Fibonacci Blue https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
US election 2020... by FRANCE 24 English FAIR USE
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/wo...
https://forward.com/schmooze/357185/7... FAIR USE
https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2019/0... FAIR USE
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Donald_... FAIR USE
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/n... FAIR USE
Melania Trump: Will She... by news star 24/7 Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Donald Trump Marla Maples... by Through My Eyes Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
The Real Reason... by Hollywood News Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Donald Trump And Melania Trump... by Anastasio Eric Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Trump Denies... by Wall Street Journal FAIR USE
'You can do anything'... by the Guardian FAIR USE
Jerry Falwell Jr... by BBC News FAIR USE
Jerry Falwell Jr... by Fox News FAIR USE
https://people.com/politics/donald-tr... FAIR USE
Liberty president calls... VINnews Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Tea Party rally... by Fibonacci Blue from Minnesota, USA https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... FAIR USE
http://www.watcherofweasels.org/time-... FAIR USE
Donald Trump discusses... by World Economic Forum Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Convention Speeches of Donald... by VOA Learning English Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Trump Congress Speech Highlights by The Unshackled Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
https://edition.cnn.com/2016/10/21/po... FAIR USE
Evangelical Documentary... by SavingHealthMinistries Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Translation of Kenneth Copeland's "Tongues"... by boxcarcifer Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Billy Graham... by youtube church Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Kenneth Copeland Gets High... by Kenneth YTPland Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Kenneth Copeland retells Smith Wigglesworth raising a man from the dead by Elhanan Boragin Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Trump addresses anti-abortion March for Life rally by Associated Press FAIR USE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lUmPq... by Latin Christian News Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Trump visits US-Mexico border wall... by The Times of India Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Trump tweets, then deletes... by USA NEWS Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Donald Trump, Kim Jong Un... by ETV Andhra Pradesh Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
https://www.politico.com/news/2020/02... FAIR USE
Extreme Donald Trump fans by CBS NEWS FAIR USE
Sodom and Gomorrah were destroyed by God In English Short Movie by Christ Our Messiah Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Donald Trump Melania Trump House Life Famly hayati 2020 by TURAN TV Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Donald Trump Beach House - St Martin F.W.I by Lingolook Lingolook Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2016/... FAIR USE
Billy Graham by Arkivinstitusjon: Riksarkivet https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
Trump's Stupidity... by The Humanist Report Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
https://www.upi.com/News_Photos/view/... FAIR USE
http://thericatholic.com/stories/pres... FAIR USE
Trump attacks journalists... by the Guardian FAIR USE
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
Christian Leaders Pray Over Trump | NBC News by NBC News FAIR USE
Rally to support Donald Trump by Fibonacci Blue https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
US election 2020... by FRANCE 24 English FAIR USE
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/wo...
https://forward.com/schmooze/357185/7... FAIR USE
https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2019/0... FAIR USE
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Donald_... FAIR USE
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/n... FAIR USE
Melania Trump: Will She... by news star 24/7 Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Donald Trump Marla Maples... by Through My Eyes Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
The Real Reason... by Hollywood News Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Donald Trump And Melania Trump... by Anastasio Eric Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Trump Denies... by Wall Street Journal FAIR USE
'You can do anything'... by the Guardian FAIR USE
Jerry Falwell Jr... by BBC News FAIR USE
Jerry Falwell Jr... by Fox News FAIR USE
https://people.com/politics/donald-tr... FAIR USE
Liberty president calls... VINnews Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Tea Party rally... by Fibonacci Blue from Minnesota, USA https://creativecommons.org/licenses/... FAIR USE
http://www.watcherofweasels.org/time-... FAIR USE
Donald Trump discusses... by World Economic Forum Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Convention Speeches of Donald... by VOA Learning English Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Trump Congress Speech Highlights by The Unshackled Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
https://edition.cnn.com/2016/10/21/po... FAIR USE
Evangelical Documentary... by SavingHealthMinistries Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Translation of Kenneth Copeland's "Tongues"... by boxcarcifer Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Billy Graham... by youtube church Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Kenneth Copeland Gets High... by Kenneth YTPland Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Kenneth Copeland retells Smith Wigglesworth raising a man from the dead by Elhanan Boragin Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Trump addresses anti-abortion March for Life rally by Associated Press FAIR USE
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lUmPq... by Latin Christian News Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Trump visits US-Mexico border wall... by The Times of India Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Trump tweets, then deletes... by USA NEWS Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Donald Trump, Kim Jong Un... by ETV Andhra Pradesh Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
https://www.politico.com/news/2020/02... FAIR USE
Extreme Donald Trump fans by CBS NEWS FAIR USE
Sodom and Gomorrah were destroyed by God In English Short Movie by Christ Our Messiah Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Donald Trump Melania Trump House Life Famly hayati 2020 by TURAN TV Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Donald Trump Beach House - St Martin F.W.I by Lingolook Lingolook Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
https://www.vanityfair.com/news/2016/... FAIR USE
Billy Graham by Arkivinstitusjon: Riksarkivet https://creativecommons.org/licenses/...
Trump's Stupidity... by The Humanist Report Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
https://www.upi.com/News_Photos/view/... FAIR USE
http://thericatholic.com/stories/pres... FAIR USE
Trump attacks journalists... by the Guardian FAIR USE
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