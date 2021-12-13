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🇦🇹 Vienna: The people of Austria decided united in the biggest Austrian Protest ever for Freedom.
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440 views • December 13, 2021
Austrian, European an Global Pharma-Fascism lost the middle of Europe!
The pharma-fascistic Austrian Politicians and Administration has to go, if they refuse, they will becama illegitimate and criminal and the state has to act against them, because their regime is not anymore covered by the people and democracy.
The pharma-fascistic Austrian Politicians and Administration has to go, if they refuse, they will becama illegitimate and criminal and the state has to act against them, because their regime is not anymore covered by the people and democracy.
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