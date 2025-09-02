© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
‘They hear us — unlike under Biden, when no one wanted to listen,’ — Putin told Fico in Beijing, citing talks with Trump administration in Anchorage
He called claims of Russian plans against Europe ‘utter nonsense’ & said strikes on Ukraine came only after attacks on Russian civilian sites.
Adding:
Merz (Chancellor Germany) says that there can be no talk of sending Western troops to Ukraine until a ceasefire is reached.
According to him, even if a ceasefire is established, for Germany this will only be possible "with significant reservations," as there are "many obstacles" in the way.
🐻 The "coalition of the willing" is looking less and less willing each day