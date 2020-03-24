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Another sign pointing to Revelation 12 sign .. dragon
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36 views • March 24, 2020
Rev 12:4 And his tail drew the third part of the stars of heaven, and did cast them to the earth: and the dragon stood before the woman which was ready to be delivered, for to devour her child as soon as it was born.
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