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Pfizer Worker Knew About Covid Attack: Doctor Knew About Covid, Says "Far More is on the Way"
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3628 views • March 17, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
The secretes of the deadly injection and Big Pharma affiliates like Pfizer are rapidly unfolding. Expert Dr. Christina Rahm joined the Stew Peters Show Tuesday to expose the inner workings of Big Pharma’s plandemic, their preparations, cures, and tactics. Dr. Rahm warns about smallpox and rabies outbreaks, the Deep State, and more genetically engineered warfare due to hit the world.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vxi429-pfizer-worker-knew-about-covid-attack-doctor-knew-about-covid-says-far-more.html
The secretes of the deadly injection and Big Pharma affiliates like Pfizer are rapidly unfolding. Expert Dr. Christina Rahm joined the Stew Peters Show Tuesday to expose the inner workings of Big Pharma’s plandemic, their preparations, cures, and tactics. Dr. Rahm warns about smallpox and rabies outbreaks, the Deep State, and more genetically engineered warfare due to hit the world.
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vxi429-pfizer-worker-knew-about-covid-attack-doctor-knew-about-covid-says-far-more.html
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