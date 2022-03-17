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Pfizer Worker Knew About Covid Attack: Doctor Knew About Covid, Says "Far More is on the Way"
High Hopes
High Hopes
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3628 views • March 17, 2022
Stew Peters Show.
The secretes of the deadly injection and Big Pharma affiliates like Pfizer are rapidly unfolding. Expert Dr. Christina Rahm joined the Stew Peters Show Tuesday to expose the inner workings of Big Pharma’s plandemic, their preparations, cures, and tactics. Dr. Rahm warns about smallpox and rabies outbreaks, the Deep State, and more genetically engineered warfare due to hit the world.

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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vxi429-pfizer-worker-knew-about-covid-attack-doctor-knew-about-covid-says-far-more.html
Keywords
healthbig pharmadeep statevaccinemedicinewarfarecuresrabiesbioweaponsmallpoxtacticsjabshotinoculationinjectionpfizerpreparationscovidplandemicstew petersdr christina rahm
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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