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SUNDAY NOVEMBER 29, 2020
BROADCAST LINK: https://evault.video/view?l=2148700157
EP 2016-6PM ROGER STONE LIVE ON THE PETE SANTILLI SHOW WITH AN URGENT MESSAGE TO ALL AMERICANS
SPECIAL GUEST: Roger Stone is a seasoned political operative, speaker, pundit, and New York Times Bestselling Author featured in the Netflix documentary “Get Me Roger Stone”. A veteran of ten national presidential campaigns, he served as a senior campaign aide to three Republican presidents: Nixon, Reagan and Trump. Roger Stone was indicted on fabricated charges in the now discredited Mueller witch hunt and subjected to a Soviet-style show trial in Washington DC in which his first, fourth and sixth amendment rights were violated. His sentence was commuted by President Donald J. Trump as an act of justice and mercy on July 10, 2020. https://stonecoldtruth.com/
https://bit.ly/2VhdNoU