Episode 12 - Chemtrails & the New Manhattan Project with Peter Kirby
HIGH VIBE TRIBE
1 day ago

My first in person interview with researcher Peter Kirby, one of the key spokespeople exposing the world of chemtrails and geoengineering. Peter A. Kirby is a San Rafael, CA researcher, writer, and influencer most commonly doing deep dives into specific subjects, resulting in unique books. His research is chronicled on his Rumble show The Abstract and he provides social commentary on his TruthSocial channel of the same name. He has produced three books so far: “Chemtrails Exposed: A New Manhattan Project,” “From Little Acorns” and “The Fall of San Francisco.” Peter has appeared as a guest on the Corbett Report with James Corbett, Good Morning CHD with Dr. Meryl Nass, Back to the People with Nicole Shanahan, MAHA Action with Tony Lyons, Coast to Coast AM with George Noory, War Room with Steve Bannon and The Tucker Carlson Show. Peter has been published on websites such as GlobalResearch.ca, AmericanThinker.com and NaturalNews.com. His work has been translated into every major language on earth.


His website:

https://peterakirby.com/


X

https://x.com/PeterAKirby


YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/@PeterAKirby


Rumble

https://rumble.com/c/TheAbstract


Contact

[email protected]


Buy his books here

https://www.amazon.com/stores/author/B01HVMJ546


