Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Darren Nesbitt his sing along song 😂🤣😂
75 views
channel image
Karine Savard
Published Yesterday |

You can stick your NWO up your arse, you can stick your NWO up your arse, you can stick your NWO where the sun doesn't shine but oughta, stick your NWO up your arse 😋

Singing, we are the 99 percent, we are the 99 percent, singing we are the 90, together we are mighty, we are the 99 percent 😃

You can stick your poison vaccines up your arse

You can stick your GMO foods up your arse

Oh I'd rather be a human than a slave

You can stick your 5G weapons up your arse

etc. you can be creative and make your own versions of it. I think it brings laughter and exposes the evil in a fun way. I think very powerful 😉👍 

Keywords
nwopoison vaccinesmightysing along99 percentup your arse5g weapons

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket