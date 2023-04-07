Darren Nesbitt his sing along song 😂🤣😂

You can stick your NWO up your arse, you can stick your NWO up your arse, you can stick your NWO where the sun doesn't shine but oughta, stick your NWO up your arse 😋

Singing, we are the 99 percent, we are the 99 percent, singing we are the 90, together we are mighty, we are the 99 percent 😃

You can stick your poison vaccines up your arse

You can stick your GMO foods up your arse

Oh I'd rather be a human than a slave

You can stick your 5G weapons up your arse

etc. you can be creative and make your own versions of it. I think it brings laughter and exposes the evil in a fun way. I think very powerful 😉👍