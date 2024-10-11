Zelensky arrived to Vatican to beg for the Swiss Guard's halberd's and pepper spray.

Zelensky presented the Pope with the painting "Bucha Massacre" and received a "flower of peace" in return.

The Vatican reports that Zelensky presented Francis with the painting "Bucha Massacre: The Story of Marichka".

According to the author, the painting depicts a girl named Marichka, who witnessed Russian soldiers torture and kill her father, mother, and grandmother.

The Pope, in turn, presented the president with a bronze sculpture "Peace is a Fragile Flower".

He also presented Zelensky with his message dedicated to artificial intelligence, which, in his opinion, can exacerbate the "madness of war."

Adding:

Zelensky went on a tour of Europe to resolve five issues

Politico listed the requests that the Ukrainian president intends to address to European countries and assessed the likelihood of receiving a response to each of them on a five-point scale.

Joining NATO – 1

"While NATO has said Ukraine intends to join the alliance one day, no specific timeframe has been given, with the US and Germany leading a group of skeptics concerned about Kiev's admission."

Destruction of Russian missiles over Ukraine – 1

"This is absolutely impossible at the moment, since the allies fear a direct conflict with Russia."

Permission for long-range strikes with Western weapons – 1

"The West fears that allowing deep strikes could trigger a wider war or even a nuclear response from Russia."

Germany delivers Taurus missiles – 1

"Germany stubbornly refuses to allow the deployment of its powerful Taurus cruise missiles"

Development of Ukraine's military industry with Western money – 5

"Defense companies such as Rheinmetall, Nammo and Saab have already agreed on some form of local production programs for artillery and armored vehicles."

Above add from: @Slavyangrad

Adding: During Zelensky's latest never ending of begging in Europe tour.

Scholz Announces €600 Million Military Aid Package for Kiev, Focuses on Air Defense

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has announced €600 million in military aid for Kiev, with a primary focus on air defense systems. Scholz also revealed that, together with its partners, Germany will provide Ukraine with a military aid package worth approximately €1.4 billion by the end of the year.

Adding:

Podolyak’s Delusions Hit New High: Claims Russia is "Exhausted" and Ukraine Has All the Tools to Win

Mykhailo Podolyak, advisor to the Former Ukrainian President Zelensky, seems to be living in an alternate reality as he boldly told the German publication Die Welt that Russia is "already exhausted" and that Ukraine "has all the tools" to ensure a Russian defeat. Despite Russia’s continued operations on the front, Podolyak dismisses their success and expresses confusion over "pessimistic" media reports about the situation in Donetsk.

In a display of wishful thinking, Podolyak also claimed that long-range strikes on Russian territory would speed up Ukraine’s victory by "tenfold"—a fantasy he's confident the West will eventually support, even though he admitted just yesterday that they lack the political will for such a decision.

Meanwhile, the U.S. has reiterated that long-range strikes won’t significantly change the war's trajectory, and the White House remains wary of escalating the conflict into a direct NATO-Russia confrontation. Nonetheless, Western media continues to speculate that Zelensky might be willing to settle along the current front lines in exchange for NATO membership, something Ukraine officially denies.