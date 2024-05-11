bootcamp
May 8, 2024
There's no such thing as "covid." It's just the flu, rebranded.
"New COVID variant strains called 'FLiRT': what to know"
Dr. Ulysses Wu from Hartford HealthCare joins FOX61 to talk about a couple of new strains of COVID called "FLiRT."
https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=0ZUjp2RMqFI
Weekend Update: Rebecca Larue the Flirting Expert - SNL
https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=WwfVaehcdfE
"What the X Is Going On? Why Companies Resort to Rebranding"
https://news.darden.virginiaDOTedu/2023/08/11/why-companies-resort-to-rebranding/
