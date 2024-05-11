Create New Account
EXPERT WARNS FLiRT COVID VARIANT HIGHLY CONTAGIOUS
High Hopes
Published Yesterday

May 8, 2024


There's no such thing as "covid." It's just the flu, rebranded.

"New COVID variant strains called 'FLiRT': what to know"

Dr. Ulysses Wu from Hartford HealthCare joins FOX61 to talk about a couple of new strains of COVID called "FLiRT."

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=0ZUjp2RMqFI

Weekend Update: Rebecca Larue the Flirting Expert - SNL

https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=WwfVaehcdfE

"What the X Is Going On? Why Companies Resort to Rebranding"

https://news.darden.virginiaDOTedu/2023/08/11/why-companies-resort-to-rebranding/


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/MAA62Y1GTPuT/

flirtcontagiouscovidbootcampvariantstraindr ulysses wu

