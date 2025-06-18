Morning Manna - June 18, 2025 - Proverbs 4:1-6 - Hear the Instruction of a Father

In this deeply reflective Morning Manna session, we begin our journey through Proverbs chapter 4, where wisdom is portrayed as the voice of a loving father calling his children to listen, internalize, and live by God’s instruction. The message emphasizes the importance of active listening, honoring divine teaching, and developing a heart of understanding. From “hear ye children” to “forsake her not, and she shall preserve thee,” each verse is unpacked with practical and spiritual insights that apply to every believer seeking abundant life through godly wisdom.





Rick and Doc dive into the layered meaning of each phrase, illustrating how wisdom isn’t just acquired passively but must be intentionally pursued, cherished, and obeyed. The fatherly language reflects both authority and compassion, challenging listeners to value God’s Word like treasured instruction from a parent—and to love wisdom enough to be kept by it.





Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 6/18/25





Join the leading community for Conservative Christians!

https://www.FaithandValues.com





If you're a Faith & Values member, watch today's show with other members here:

https://members.faithandvalues.com/posts/morning-manna-june-18-2025-proverbs-41-6-hear-the-instruction-of-a-father





You can partner with us by visiting https://www.FaithandValues.com/donate, calling 1-800-576-2116, or by mail at PO Box 399 Vero Beach, FL 32961.





Get high-quality emergency preparedness food today from American Reserves!

https://www.AmericanReserves.com





It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. Now available in eBook and audio formats! Order Final Day from Amazon today!

https://www.amazon.com/Final-Day-Characteristics-Second-Coming/dp/0578260816/





Apple users, you can download the audio version on Apple Books!

https://books.apple.com/us/audiobook/final-day-10-characteristics-of-the-second-coming/id1687129858





Purchase the 4-part DVD set or start streaming Sacrificing Liberty today.

https://www.sacrificingliberty.com/watch





The Fauci Elf is a hilarious gift guaranteed to make your friends laugh! Order yours today!

https://tru.news/faucielf



