© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Monkey Werx Overwatch 20January2021 SITREP Something dose not add up
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
710 views • January 22, 2021
The Patriots are being torn apart. Don't compromise opsec. Something dose not add up. Trump and Pence not flown under Air Force One or Two for last 10 Days. C-130s in Florida. 31 H-60s All troops turn their back on Biden. Troops are not moving out of DC. Sniffer Helo and Aircraft. Italy.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.