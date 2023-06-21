Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Jimmy Dore: Putin Shows Off Year-Old Ukraine Peace Treaty Biden Sabotaged! (mirrored)
53 views
channel image
Contrarian
Published 15 hours ago |

MIrrored from YouTube channel The Jimmy Dore Show at:-

https://youtu.be/xLrlmhAgc4Y

Jun 20, 2023 #TheJimmyDoreShowDuring a recent meeting with African leaders Russian President Vladimir Putin revealed a document he claims shows the details of a tentative agreement between Russia and Ukraine from April 2022 that would have ended the Ukrainian conflict based on a series of provisions, including demilitarization of Ukraine and a promise that Ukraine would not join NATO. As yet no one from the Ukrainian government has disputed the authenticity of the document.


Jimmy and Americans’ Comedian Kurt Metzger discuss the likely cause of the agreement’s derailment — UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s visit to Kiev to tell Ukrainian President Zelensky not to honor the agreement and keep fighting.


Kurt Metzger on Twitter: https://twitter.com/kurtmetzger

Kurt’s website: http://www.KurtMetzgerComedy.com


Become a Premium Member: https://jimmydore.com/membership/

Go to a Live Show: https://www.jimmydore.com/tour

Subscribe to Our Newsletter: https://mailchi.mp/jimmydorecomedy/ytlivestreams


LIVESTREAM & LIVE SHOW ANNOUNCEMENTS:

Email: https://mailchi.mp/jimmydorecomedy/ytlivestreams

Twitter: https://twitter.com/jimmy_dore

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/JimmyDoreShow

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thejimmydoreshow/


WATCH / LISTEN FREE:

Videos: https://www.jimmydore.com

Podcasts: https://www.jimmydore.com (Also available on iTunes, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or your favorite podcast player.)


ACCESS TO FULL REPLAYABLE LIVESTREAMS:

Become a Premium Member: https://jimmydore.com/membership/


SUPPORT THE JIMMY DORE SHOW:

Make a Donation: https://www.jimmydore.com/

Buy Official Merch (Tees, Sweatshirts, Hats, Bags): 

https://the-jimmy-dore-show.creator-spring.com


DOWNLOAD OUR MOBILE APP:

App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/jimmy-dore/id839294547

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.jimmydore.jimmydore


Jimmy Dore on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Jimmy_Dore

Stef Zamorano on Twitter: https://twitter.com/miserablelib


About The Jimmy Dore Show:

#TheJimmyDoreShow is a hilarious and irreverent take on news, politics and culture featuring Jimmy Dore, a professional stand up comedian, author and podcaster. The show is also broadcast on Pacifica Radio Network stations throughout the country.

Keywords
censorshipcorruptionrussiaputinukraineboris johnsonbiological weaponspeace dealwag the doglaboratorieskievzelenskymariupolpuppet regimedombass

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket