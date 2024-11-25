© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
▪️Russian troops continued to strike enemy facilities in Odesa. 7 police officers were eliminated as a result of a flight on the building of the investigative department at the Main Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, two civilians were killed as a result of air defense work.
▪️The work to reduce the enemy's fleet of flying equipment at various airfields has not stopped. Thus, at the airport near Aviatorske, a VVSU fighter at the parking lot was struck by a missile with a cluster warhead.
▪️For the first time, a medium-range ballistic missile was used to strike the territory of Ukraine. The detached elements of the missile's warhead struck the production facilities of Yuzhmash, causing a detonation at the facility.
▪️In Sumy region, Geran-2 drones attacked the storage facilities of the Impulse plant in Shostka. The raid led to massive detonation of ammunition and explosives at the facility.
▪️Ukrainian forces for the first time used Western long-range weapons on Russia's “old territories”. Missiles from the ATACMS surface-to-air missile defense system attacked a military depot in Karachev, while in the Kursk region, Storm Shadow missiles fired from an airplane struck a command post of the Russian Armed Forces.
▪️At the same time, Ukrainian forces decided to hit food industry enterprises of the EFKO group of companies with drones. As a result of the attack on several enterprises in Belgorod and Voronezh regions, production equipment was damaged.
▪️In the Kursk direction, the Russian Defense Ministry officially announced the final clearing of the Olgovskaya grove. As a result of the fighting, most of the encircled AFU units were destroyed, 24 people surrendered as prisoners of war.
▪️At Slobozhanske, attempts of attacks by Ukrainian forces in the Liptsy area were recorded. Meanwhile, positional fighting continued near Staritsa and in Vovchansk.
Source @rybar
