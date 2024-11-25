❗️🇷🇺🇺🇦 Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine: highlights of the week November 18-24, 2024

▪️Russian troops continued to strike enemy facilities in Odesa. 7 police officers were eliminated as a result of a flight on the building of the investigative department at the Main Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, two civilians were killed as a result of air defense work.



▪️The work to reduce the enemy's fleet of flying equipment at various airfields has not stopped. Thus, at the airport near Aviatorske, a VVSU fighter at the parking lot was struck by a missile with a cluster warhead.



▪️For the first time, a medium-range ballistic missile was used to strike the territory of Ukraine. The detached elements of the missile's warhead struck the production facilities of Yuzhmash, causing a detonation at the facility.



▪️In Sumy region, Geran-2 drones attacked the storage facilities of the Impulse plant in Shostka. The raid led to massive detonation of ammunition and explosives at the facility.



▪️Ukrainian forces for the first time used Western long-range weapons on Russia's “old territories”. Missiles from the ATACMS surface-to-air missile defense system attacked a military depot in Karachev, while in the Kursk region, Storm Shadow missiles fired from an airplane struck a command post of the Russian Armed Forces.



▪️At the same time, Ukrainian forces decided to hit food industry enterprises of the EFKO group of companies with drones. As a result of the attack on several enterprises in Belgorod and Voronezh regions, production equipment was damaged.



▪️In the Kursk direction, the Russian Defense Ministry officially announced the final clearing of the Olgovskaya grove. As a result of the fighting, most of the encircled AFU units were destroyed, 24 people surrendered as prisoners of war.



▪️At Slobozhanske, attempts of attacks by Ukrainian forces in the Liptsy area were recorded. Meanwhile, positional fighting continued near Staritsa and in Vovchansk.



Source @rybar





