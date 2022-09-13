Raheem Kassam TORCHES Zuckerberg with Jesse Kelly

"I'm Right" with Jesse Kelly

Kassam of the National Pulse has been following Zuckerberg since he's been reporting the news for over a decade. The Facebook Founder clearly has unprecedented control of the flow of information, and Kassam isn't having it with his niceties.

https://rumble.com/v1j98if-raheem-kassam-torches-zuckerberg.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=11