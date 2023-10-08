Letitia James - Expert Property Assessor

This video is from the Liberal Hivemind. He has some very interesting points regarding the current trial of former President, Donald Trump. It's hard to believe that the justice system in the U.S. has degraded to such low levels due to having incompetant or corrupt officials in place (usually both of these 'qualities'). Some of what Liberal Hivemind brings up is truly astonishing.

Video Source:

Liberal Hivemind on YouTube

Closing theme music:

'Looking For Clues' by David Robson

Fesliyan Studios

MMXXIII

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

NOTE: There is no connection between Liberal Hivemind or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.





pce sun20:20