https://gettr.com/post/p26nl32bca9

01/25/2023 SAY NO TO EVIL DAY 67: A Jewish gentleman thanks us for our effort and contribution to fight against Anti Semitism. He worries about anti-Semitism colluding with communism. It seems the CCP is involved in every evil force in the world.





01/25/2023 对邪恶说不 第67天：一位犹太人感谢我们为抗争反犹主义所做的努力和贡献。他担忧反犹主义和共产主义勾结在一起。似乎每个地方的邪恶势力都有中共的身影。



