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Did Joe Biden use New Technology to Cheat During The Presidential Debate
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132 views • October 02, 2020
The first US presidential debate of 2020 was held last night… Watch it and decide for yourself, I’m not here to tell you who won.
That being said… There have been videos circulating showing what appears to portray former Vice President Joe Biden ‘wired up.’
Prior to the debate, the Trump campaign requested both candidates be inspected.
That being said… There have been videos circulating showing what appears to portray former Vice President Joe Biden ‘wired up.’
Prior to the debate, the Trump campaign requested both candidates be inspected.
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