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S.O.S. MEDICAL APARTHEID IN ISRAEL - SACHA STONE STATUS QUO PEOPLE OF ISRAEL
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41 views • April 08, 2021
The Israeli Panel No. 2 with Sasha Stone!
Israel has become Pfizer’s experimental lab and the Israeli people are their guinea pigs. Severe sanctions imposed on citizens that don’t comply, children vaccination program, doctors are silenced.
All this is coming soon to a town near you!
A panel of experts on the situation in Israel.
Join Our Channel On Telegram - https://t.me/Pointoview
Israel has become Pfizer’s experimental lab and the Israeli people are their guinea pigs. Severe sanctions imposed on citizens that don’t comply, children vaccination program, doctors are silenced.
All this is coming soon to a town near you!
A panel of experts on the situation in Israel.
Join Our Channel On Telegram - https://t.me/Pointoview
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