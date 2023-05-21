Create New Account
Mt Shasta; JFK, Winston Churchill, & the last leader of Atlantis with Judy Cali!
Hello Friends! On this Out of this World Radio show, I interview Judy Cali (one of America's best psychics), where we talk to Presidents John F. Kennedy & George Washington, Prime Minister Winston Churchill, Julius Ceasar, German General Erwin Rommel, Thoth the last great leader of Atlantis, US President Andrew Jackson, Abraham LIncoln, Thomas Jefferson, Elinor Roosevelt, Albert Einstein, Ashstar of the Ashtar Command from the Hollow Earth, Jesus, Mahatma Gandhi, Mickey Mouse, and many others! I hope you can all listen to this amazing show! With lots of love and light, For a planet that's happy and bright! Ted, Out of this World Radio & TV, www.outofthisworld1150.com Email: outofthisworld1150.com

jfkatlantisgeorge washingtonthomas jeffersonwinston churchillmt shastajulius ceasar

