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The Early Church Got This Wrong
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21 views • March 31, 2022
Are you surprised to see the title? Watch this short video to see what it was.
For more information click the link to watch a longer video called "Water Baptism and the Holy Spirit": https://bit.ly/3FADQO1
For inquiries email [email protected]
For more information click the link to watch a longer video called "Water Baptism and the Holy Spirit": https://bit.ly/3FADQO1
For inquiries email [email protected]
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