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TREASON: Dems Publicly Join China In Attempt To Collapse US Economy
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1113 views • July 22, 2019
Top Democrats and their propaganda wing in the MSM have been covering for and pushing an economic collapse that will result in an economic take over by their currency manipulating benefactors, the Chinese authoritarian government.
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:web:
http://infowars.com
http://newswars.com
http://europe.infowars.com
http://prisonplanet.com
http://infowarsstore.com
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