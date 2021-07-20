© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Cure for cancer that the system has rejected
Follow
0
Share
Report
56 views • July 20, 2021
In this modern-day parable, you will learn about a young doctor who has discovered the cure for cancer... for real! But public response is not at all what he expected it to be. Why are people so opposed to the young doctor's discovery? This parable communicates an important truth which also explains why we are so hated for teaching people to obey Jesus.
TO CONTACT: Email [email protected]
Produced by: US Jude
Narrated by: Felipe
Written by: Dave & Leo
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
'Parkour' by Scott Buckley - https://www.scottbuckley.com.au/
'The Illusionist' by Scott Buckley - https://www.scottbuckley.com.au/
TO CONTACT: Email [email protected]
Produced by: US Jude
Narrated by: Felipe
Written by: Dave & Leo
What is "A Voice in the Desert"?
A Voice in the Desert is anonymous. Its purpose is to point people to the message, rather than the messenger. Most modern day prophets promote themselves more than the teachings of Jesus and the true message of Revelation. A Voice in the Desert challenges that error and more. Some of the things you hear on this channel may be difficult to understand, and may offend you. The goal, however, is to sweep away dogmas and traditions to reveal what Jesus actually taught.
If the message in this video had an impact on you, then please subscribe to stay up to date with more videos [https://goo.gl/EFxRCR].
CREDITS
Sand blows on the Great Sand Dunes by Kelly Kochanski
Creative Commons (reuse allowed)
'Parkour' by Scott Buckley - https://www.scottbuckley.com.au/
'The Illusionist' by Scott Buckley - https://www.scottbuckley.com.au/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.