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Fascist Left Bans Dr. Seuss in Virtue Signaling Book Burning Nightmare
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91 views • March 05, 2021
Alex Jones breaks down the fascist left book-burning rampage as it claims its latest victim: Dr. Seuss. https://banthis.tv/watch?id=604179b867438b2d57c039ff
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