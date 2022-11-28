Create New Account
Do You Know Any Freedom Communities? - Practicing Self-Ownership & Voluntaryism
Cory - Nature Is The Answer
“If your plan is for one year, plant rice; For ten years, plant trees; For a hundred years, educate men.” - Confucius NOTE: MANY actions for building communities will be shown in the coming free online summit (including the ones mentioned), so be sure to sign up! The real goal is education, the rest will come with it, but along the process, we could use some help both online and in real life. Reach Out To Me Here, All My Links: https://taplink.cc/coryhealth More about knowledge & action: https://youtu.be/uwohcfig0pE Learn From Over 50 Speakers & Tons Of Free Resources: https://nita.one/summit - Learn More About This Knowledge: https://www.nita.one Twitter: https://twitter.com/CoryHealth MY FIRST BOOK (To Teach, Learn & Share): https://www.nita.one/truth MY SECOND BOOK (To Reflect): https://www.nita.one/wisdom My Chat Server: https://www.nita.one/chat LIVESTREAMS: https://www.twitch.tv/kookoonuttv - #community #social #voluntaryism #ownership #responsibility #offgrid #offgridliving #shtf

