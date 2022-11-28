Do You Know Any Freedom Communities? - Practicing Self-Ownership & Voluntaryism

“If your plan is for one year, plant rice; For ten years, plant trees; For a hundred years, educate men.” - Confucius
NOTE: MANY actions for building communities will be shown in the coming free online summit (including the ones mentioned), so be sure to sign up! The real goal is education, the rest will come with it, but along the process, we could use some help both online and in real life.
Reach Out To Me Here, All My Links: https://taplink.cc/coryhealth
More about knowledge & action: https://youtu.be/uwohcfig0pE
Learn From Over 50 Speakers & Tons Of Free Resources: https://nita.one/summit
-
Learn More About This Knowledge: https://www.nita.one
Twitter: https://twitter.com/CoryHealth
MY FIRST BOOK (To Teach, Learn & Share): https://www.nita.one/truth
MY SECOND BOOK (To Reflect): https://www.nita.one/wisdom
My Chat Server: https://www.nita.one/chat
LIVESTREAMS: https://www.twitch.tv/kookoonuttv
-
#community #social #voluntaryism #ownership #responsibility #offgrid #offgridliving #shtf
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.