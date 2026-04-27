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US is biggest source of global instability – China’s People Liberation Army Deputy Chief
💬 “The US uses the rules and orders as hegemonic narratives,” Jing Jianfeng stresses. “When these rules and orders serve its interests, the US employs them, when they do not, the US discards them.”
He calls the US the main cause of global crises “from Afghanistan to Iraq, from Ukraine to Gaza.”