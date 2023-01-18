Welcome To Proverbs Club.Words Of The Ungodly Enthrall The Wicked.
Proverbs 17:4 (NIV).
4) A wicked person listens to deceitful lips;
a liar pays attention to a destructive tongue.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
The Wicked follow the words of the ungodly.
The Righteous follow the Scriptures on their Narrow Path.
https://pc1.tiny.us/2p9fdbk6
#wicked #person #listens #deceitful #lips #liar #pays #attention #destructive #tongue
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.