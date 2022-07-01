Are Switzerland and France about to open the Bottomless Pit? 07/01/2022

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Today Pastor Stan talk about the interesting topic of CERN, the Hadron Collider and the Bottomless Pitt. Is a Portal about to be opened into some other dimension? The next time the Hadron Collider will fire up, is on July 5, 2022.
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