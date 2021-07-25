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China Threatens To Constantly And Repeatedly NUKE Japan If They Send Even One Soldier To Defend Taiwan (2021-7-24)
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220 views • July 25, 2021
Japan has said an attack by China on Taiwan would be a threat to its national security, and that Japan would come to Taiwan’s defense in the event of an invasion. Now there is a video circulating in China that threatens Japan with never-ending nuclear attacks if even one Japanese soldier tries to defend Taiwan.
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