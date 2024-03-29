New York Times debunks its own Hamas “mass rapes” report but stands by it, with Ali Abunimah (mirrored)

Mirrored from YouTube channel The Electronic Intifada at:-
29 Mar 2024 The Electronic Intifada Podcast
We get an update from Ali Abunimah regarding the latest collapse in Israel’s fraudulent mass rapes narrative about 7 October.
Nora Barrows-Friedman, Asa Winstanley, Ali Abunimah and Jon Elmer of The Electronic Intifada were joined by Abdaljawad Omar, a writer and lecturer at Birzeit University in the occupied West Bank to discuss all the latest developments, on the day 173 livestream. You can watch the entire broadcast here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=F64B2L_Dt78
