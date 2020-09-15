© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Catholic Church Mandates Contact Tracing!
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
92 views • September 15, 2020
Catholic Church Mandates Contact Tracing! Catholic Churches across Canada make Contact Tracing mandatory! See full video to experience the full deception! Also in Catholic Masses are the world's most articulate and detailed instructions for handling and wearing masks. Shocking! COVID "Canon Law" courtesy of Marxist Liberation Theology, leading up to the Pope-sanctioned COVID vaccinations worldwide! Note: Both "Pope" Francis and Dr. Fauci are Jesuit trained (as was Tim Kane, VP running mate to Hillary). Fauci actively discouraged the use of masks, saying they didn’t work. This video also reveals from an expert why masks don't work! Yet the Catholic Church in Canada insists they must be worn every Mass.
The Marxist and Masonic-controlled Catholic Church across Canada appears to follow the New Zealand Beta version model (See www.TheCommonSenseShow.tv) giving the option to sign in for contact tracing linked to Marxist dictatorial Alberta government (see Alberta Bill C-10). Contact Tracing with forced quarantine in undisclosed locations awaits Catholics in Alberta as in Idaho. One undisclosed AB location revealed to an active-duty soldier in Red Deer AB, blindfolded and trained to a camp location a 4-hour ride away where the blindfold was removed and he was told, "This will be your next assignment, to guard those interned here." Catholic Churches in Alberta are complicit, wittingly or unwittingly.
Canadian Catholic Churches are in defiance of greatly relaxed COVID measures as seen, for example, in the Sioux Falls SD Diocese: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2wSijoNnXkA South Dakota is a Republican state (Alberta imitates the leftist bent of California).
Mass Vaccination begins in 50 days from the start of this post. Canada's Catholic Church will keep these Antichrist mandates in force till duped parishioners receive these eugenicist NWO vaccinations tainted with the DNA of other humans.
The Marxist and Masonic-controlled Catholic Church across Canada appears to follow the New Zealand Beta version model (See www.TheCommonSenseShow.tv) giving the option to sign in for contact tracing linked to Marxist dictatorial Alberta government (see Alberta Bill C-10). Contact Tracing with forced quarantine in undisclosed locations awaits Catholics in Alberta as in Idaho. One undisclosed AB location revealed to an active-duty soldier in Red Deer AB, blindfolded and trained to a camp location a 4-hour ride away where the blindfold was removed and he was told, "This will be your next assignment, to guard those interned here." Catholic Churches in Alberta are complicit, wittingly or unwittingly.
Canadian Catholic Churches are in defiance of greatly relaxed COVID measures as seen, for example, in the Sioux Falls SD Diocese: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2wSijoNnXkA South Dakota is a Republican state (Alberta imitates the leftist bent of California).
Mass Vaccination begins in 50 days from the start of this post. Canada's Catholic Church will keep these Antichrist mandates in force till duped parishioners receive these eugenicist NWO vaccinations tainted with the DNA of other humans.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.