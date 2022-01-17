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Unbelievable! Billy Has a Brand New Mlnd Control Weapon for the Masses! [16.01.2022]
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74 views • January 17, 2022
Professor William Lutz C-SPAN Interview: What is Doublespeak (NPM- and NewSpeak) [1989] https://www.bitchute.com/video/XS36lrC51Vkz/
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https://youtu.be/Z8diaI5GndI
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTXm5VYuRWANI4qFkElOu1A
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Predictive Programming (MKultra) https://duckduckgo.com/?q=predictive+programming+mkultra&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
Social Engineering https://duckduckgo.com/?q=social+engineering&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
15,841 Views jan 16, 2022
A Call For An UPRISING - 70.6K subscribers
https://youtu.be/Z8diaI5GndI
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTXm5VYuRWANI4qFkElOu1A
www.acallforanuprising.com
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