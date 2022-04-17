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EMBOLDENED BY THEIR COVID SUCCESS - THEY ARE ADMITTING EVERYTHING TO YOUR FACE - 7772666 - 72777
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242 views • April 17, 2022
They don't even bother to dance around what they are doing anymore.
"Digital surveillance is now under the skin..."
Yuval noah harari is an adviser to Klaus Schwab and World Economic Forum which has used covid to implement the great reset which includes 5G under the skin tracking.
7772666, 72777, Digital Surveillance, Klaus Schwab, WEF
"Digital surveillance is now under the skin..."
Yuval noah harari is an adviser to Klaus Schwab and World Economic Forum which has used covid to implement the great reset which includes 5G under the skin tracking.
7772666, 72777, Digital Surveillance, Klaus Schwab, WEF
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