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Does Barb have a eureka moment?
The Prisoner
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260 views • Today

Barb has been in the hospital for a long time. A month! Feeding tubes, cardiac arrest, bowel wideners, vomiting. Do you think she gets it now? I'm not so sure.

Sources

https://www.facebook.com/barb.mcdonald.357/

Movie: The Outlaw Josey Wales, Stranger Things

Music: Twin Tribes - Portal to the Void

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Mirrored - The Kurgan Report

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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