Witchcraft And Doctrines Of Devils During AmFest 2025 At Turning Point USA-DEC 25 2025

Turning Point USA is arguably the most-powerful vote-getting operation in America, having played an instrumental role in the reelection of Donald Trump. This year for AmFest 2025, they drew tens of thousands of ‘true believers’ in the church of Charlie Kirk, and what did they see when they got there? They had a front row seat to a legitimate end times circus, including a replica of the tent where Charlie Kirk was assassinated that also functioned as a selfie station for his most ardent disciples.



“This know also, that in the last days perilous times shall come.” 2 Timothy 3:1 (KJB)



On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, whatever Turning Point USA was under the leadership of Charlie Kirk it’s not anymore, as literally everyone is scrambling for control, money, power and their slice of the hundred million dollar+ empire that is TPUSA. The “grieving widow” looks like she is having the time of her life dressed all in gold and taking the stage in what looks like an MTV music video (if you’re old enough to remember what that is). In fact, she’s already working to select the next president, and her choice appears to be her very close friend, JD Vance. But all those things are mere child’s play compared to the witchcraft and demonism we found while observing the festivities in an event trumpeting the “Christian foundation” of America. Not all is as it seems, and on this episode, you’ll be shocked at everything taking place inside the House of Kirk.