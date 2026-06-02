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ALEX JONES SHOW — 6/1/26
Polyxena Lobkovice
Polyxena Lobkovice
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ALEX JONES RETURNS! Google To Release 32 Million GMO Mosquitoes On Americans, Iran Ends Talks After Israel Strikes Lebanon, Threatens To Totally Close Strait of Hormuz! PLUS, Ebola Outbreak Explodes Across Africa With Cases Now Appearing Around The World! Alex Jones Breaks Down How The Trump Admin Is Pushing A Version Of The 2027 NDAA That Would Give Israel Unfettered Access & Control Over America's Most Important Military Secrets, Forcefully Integrating Every Aspect Of The Pentagon's Operations Into Israeli Systems In Live Time! Section 224 Proposes An Israeli Takeover Of The US Military Industrial Complex, Meaning All Of Its Intelligence, Satellites, Secret Weapons, Avionics, Defense Systems, Live-Time AI Information- EVERYTHING! THIS IS MUST-WATCH/SHARE INFO! — FULL SHOW 6/1/26

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irantrumpalex jonesrussiavaccinetucker carlsonisraelchinabidenkennedyputindepopulationtulsi gabbardfaucimuskmodernapfizerklaus schwabnuclear-warmaria zeeedr kirk elliot
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