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Antarctica and Origins of The Dark Fleet
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470 views • June 22, 2021
Is the 4th Reich’s Dark Fleet abandoning Antarctica?
an exodus of a German 4th Reich controlled “Dark Fleet” is currently underway that is creating a power vacuum that different nations are trying to fill by building bases in Antarctica.
https://exopolitics.org/is-the-4th-reichs-dark-fleet-abandoning-antarctica/
an exodus of a German 4th Reich controlled “Dark Fleet” is currently underway that is creating a power vacuum that different nations are trying to fill by building bases in Antarctica.
https://exopolitics.org/is-the-4th-reichs-dark-fleet-abandoning-antarctica/
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