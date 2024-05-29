Your Happy Song

"Hey, Dante! I bet you a tenner you couldn't write a happy song if you tried."
Me: "Hold my coffee..."
I'm so glad. Yes, I'm glad.
I'm not even remotely, or overtly sad.
I'm happy. Oh, so happy;
Not the slightest bit mad or crabby.
Look at all these Spring chicklets, chirping away in their box.
Look at that funny LOL-cat... Aww, bless his cotton socks.
Look at the sky, so blue (ish),
Look at the trees so green.
It's a day to be 'grinny' and smile.
And not the least bit mean.
(Instr)
Look at the sky so blue (ish)...
Look at the trees so green...
It's a day to be 'grinny' and smile.
And not the least bit mean.
My heart is replete with joy,
It's a day I'll never forget.
So, here's your vapid, 'happy' song...
So, give us that tenner.
I just won our bet.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.