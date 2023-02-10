IMPUTATION AND THE LAW PART 5

Many false doctrines are moving around, and one of the oldest false doctrines is the teaching that the works of the law plays a part in saving us. While there is a place for good works and holiness God only sees His rightlessness' when we cross over to the other side. One must be born of water in the name of Jesus Christ and be born of spirit to enter the kingdom. John 3:5 and Acts 2:38 after that we access His grace. Meaning He imputes His righteousness in us with His divine influence by His spirit to help us walk in godliness. We grow in godliness, but He perfects us forever by His works not ours. Hebrews 10:14 Its a free gift.

