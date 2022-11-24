Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
ONLY The LORD GOD Could Orchestrate THIS - 1967. epiousios is BEYOND a MIRACLE !! TIME'S UP - Look UP
72 views
channel image
Knowing Jesus and the Truth
Published Thursday |

"For the Lord to do a LIVE Miracle that Intersects the Night I got Saved by Using (( 1967 - epiousios )) while Looking at the Painting by Melvin Warren when He communicated that I was The Chief watchman for this generation, Is ALMOST Too Much to Even try to Explain to the World"  - video by Jonathan Kleck 

All glory to Holy Lord Jesus Christ our Savior, God, and King! 

Jesus is coming to take those who are ready home in the Rapture    



Keywords
godlovechristjesussalvationrapturerepentanceholyrepentlord

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket