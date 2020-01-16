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Democrat Debate A Ghost Town As Thousands Gather Outside Trump Rally - War Room Full Show
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4 views • January 16, 2020
Owen Shroyer confronts Anderson Cooper at the start of this explosive War Room while Savanah Hernandez sits in-studio to discuss today's top news. From the last Democratic Debate before the Iowa primaries to this morning's Project Veritas release regarding Bernie Sanders. Tom Pappert then joins the broadcast to talk U.N. Scientists admitting vaccine dangers. Cleanse and boost in 2020 by supercharging your body with our all-new combo pack now available at 50% Off!
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