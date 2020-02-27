© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Amightywind Prophecy 133 - Prophetic Starving Baby DREAM - WW3 Nuclear War Coming Soon - Organized Churches Are Starving Their Congregations
Follow
13
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
44 views • February 27, 2020
please visit YAHS Amightywind Ministry at
https://www.amightywind.com
Excerpts From Prophecy 133
In November (again of 2001), I had a similar dream. I was walking down a road and a cow filled with milk followed me wherever I went. And it wasn’t even my cow. The farmer accused me of stealing his cow! I said I couldn’t stop the cow from following me, it was the cow’s choice!
I saw 3 squares in a row drawn by the Finger of YAHUVEH in the sky. I heard a sound like a roaring noise that I can’t explain. It, it was … it’s so loud!
Then I saw I was in the mountains and huge boulders were coming in my direction. I ran to the ocean where my home was in the dream. I got into the house and then I saw the 3 squares again being drawn in the sky. I watched in horror, and tried to think which was the least painful way to die.
For I thought the ocean would cover the house and all in it would be drowned if I remained.
So I decided to go to the mountains again. And I heard the roaring noise. And then right after the 3rd square was drawn, I saw before I could even move fireworks in the sky. And the first, light-colored, was the boring kind when the fireworks first start. Then it was brightly-colored fireworks! And it was beautiful fireworks. I didn’t run, I just watched the fireworks.
Hello my name is Apostle Elisheva Eliyahu welcome to YAVUVEH GOD’S Aleph and Tav Amightywind RUACH HA KODESH Fire Last Chance Ministry. I am a full blooded Jew both physically and spiritually and YAHUSHUA has been the love of my life ever since I was saved as a young teen when HE rescued me and now I want to help bring many others to Salvation in YAHUSHUA.
This is a Messianic Jewish Hebrew Roots Biblical Ministry reaching both Jews and Gentiles with the Full Gospel of YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH our SAVIOR in over 50 languages worldwide for over 25 years on the internet.
please visit YAH'S Amightywind Ministry at
https://www.amightywind.com and https://www.almightywind.com
please check out our new exciting Brighteon account of yahsladyinred. Brighteon is a network that promotes freedom of speech and is a great alternative to Youtube.
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/amightywind8
please check out YAH’S Tube Amightywind’s Official Video Sharing sight
https://www.yahstube.com/
YAHUVEH’S Prophecies
https://www.amightywind.com/en/prophecies.html
YAHUSHUA’S Salvation Prayer Page - In many languages https://www.amightywind.com/en/salvationprayer.html
Salvation prayer video: "Come to YAHUSHUA Today"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYykXfItzCw
GREAT SACRED HEBREW NAMES OF THE HOLY TRINITY
https://www.amightywind.com/en/hebrewnames.html
YAH’S Amightywind websites in many languages
https://www.amightywind.com/en/sites.html
YAH AND YAHUSHUA Expose The Soon Coming Mark of the beast 666!
https://www.amightywind.com/en/markofthebeast.html
Evil Shepherds and False Prophets Exposed Before The World
https://www.amightywind.com/en/falseprophetsteaching.html
https://www.amightywind.com
Excerpts From Prophecy 133
In November (again of 2001), I had a similar dream. I was walking down a road and a cow filled with milk followed me wherever I went. And it wasn’t even my cow. The farmer accused me of stealing his cow! I said I couldn’t stop the cow from following me, it was the cow’s choice!
I saw 3 squares in a row drawn by the Finger of YAHUVEH in the sky. I heard a sound like a roaring noise that I can’t explain. It, it was … it’s so loud!
Then I saw I was in the mountains and huge boulders were coming in my direction. I ran to the ocean where my home was in the dream. I got into the house and then I saw the 3 squares again being drawn in the sky. I watched in horror, and tried to think which was the least painful way to die.
For I thought the ocean would cover the house and all in it would be drowned if I remained.
So I decided to go to the mountains again. And I heard the roaring noise. And then right after the 3rd square was drawn, I saw before I could even move fireworks in the sky. And the first, light-colored, was the boring kind when the fireworks first start. Then it was brightly-colored fireworks! And it was beautiful fireworks. I didn’t run, I just watched the fireworks.
Hello my name is Apostle Elisheva Eliyahu welcome to YAVUVEH GOD’S Aleph and Tav Amightywind RUACH HA KODESH Fire Last Chance Ministry. I am a full blooded Jew both physically and spiritually and YAHUSHUA has been the love of my life ever since I was saved as a young teen when HE rescued me and now I want to help bring many others to Salvation in YAHUSHUA.
This is a Messianic Jewish Hebrew Roots Biblical Ministry reaching both Jews and Gentiles with the Full Gospel of YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH our SAVIOR in over 50 languages worldwide for over 25 years on the internet.
please visit YAH'S Amightywind Ministry at
https://www.amightywind.com and https://www.almightywind.com
please check out our new exciting Brighteon account of yahsladyinred. Brighteon is a network that promotes freedom of speech and is a great alternative to Youtube.
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/amightywind8
please check out YAH’S Tube Amightywind’s Official Video Sharing sight
https://www.yahstube.com/
YAHUVEH’S Prophecies
https://www.amightywind.com/en/prophecies.html
YAHUSHUA’S Salvation Prayer Page - In many languages https://www.amightywind.com/en/salvationprayer.html
Salvation prayer video: "Come to YAHUSHUA Today"
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYykXfItzCw
GREAT SACRED HEBREW NAMES OF THE HOLY TRINITY
https://www.amightywind.com/en/hebrewnames.html
YAH’S Amightywind websites in many languages
https://www.amightywind.com/en/sites.html
YAH AND YAHUSHUA Expose The Soon Coming Mark of the beast 666!
https://www.amightywind.com/en/markofthebeast.html
Evil Shepherds and False Prophets Exposed Before The World
https://www.amightywind.com/en/falseprophetsteaching.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.